Succession season 4 premiere date: Why no reveal this week?

There was a pretty good opportunity for HBO to announce the Succession season 4 premiere date alongside the finale for The White Lotus — so why didn’t they do it? Why miss out on what could’ve been a pretty fantastic opportunity here?

Well, let’s just say that the lack of a Success preview is a reminder that HBO does have some other content that they are working to push — also, that they have other venues that they could opt to do this in moving forward.

Instead of pushing the upcoming fourth season of the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox drama, what HBO opted for instead was a new preview for the upcoming series The White House Plumbers — a surprising choice, but we have to remember that they want ALL of their shows to succeed. It’s not just about the crew at Waystar Royco.

We also have to remember that there’s something to be said here for timing. The White House Plumbers will be coming on the air in March, and it’s possible that we may not get Succession back until April. Our feeling, at least for now, is that they are going to use another show in The Last of Us in order to announce a premiere date for season 4. That’s another show that is poised to get big numbers, and it’s also a good place for it to generate some eyeballs. We know it doesn’t necessarily matter how many people watch a trailer (it’s more about the viewers for the show itself), but the more attention you can give a property, the better! Isn’t that often going to be the best thing at the end of the day?

When do you think HBO is actually going to announce a Succession season 4 premiere date?

Do you think that it’s going to happen in the reasonably near future? Let us know below! Once you do just that, stay tuned for even more great updates on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

