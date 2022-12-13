His Dark Materials season 3 episode 5, 6 preview: No turning back

Next week on HBO, we hope you are ready for more than just His Dark Materials season 3 episode 5 — you are getting episode 6, as well!

At this point, it should be pretty clear to all of you that the writing is only going to get more and more intense as Lyra and Will find themselves in an extremely dark place. You will see that especially in these episodes, titled “No Way Out” and “The Abyss.” They will face death, fear, and a great unknown in a way that they haven’t yet before. Sure, this is a fantasy epic above all else, but we’ve also seen a number of horror elements, as well — and there are plenty still coming.

Beyond the Lyra – Will story, are we about to see some significant changes within the story of Mrs. Coulter? Let’s just say that she is going to face her own wide array of tests, and we are certainly eager to learn more about what some of those are going to look like.

The hardest thing above all else to fathom right now is that there are only going to be a couple of episodes left once we get past next week, and it does raise the question of why in the world HBO is choosing to air the stories in this particular way. We hope that they aren’t just rushing through this final season because of some weirdness with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but the events of the past few weeks have made us really paranoid. It’s been one of the most bizarre times ever to be a TV fan, and of course we’d prefer our focus be more on the series and these characters — that is what is far more inherently exciting to us.

