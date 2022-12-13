Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Any news before Christmas?

Is there any chance that we could get a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date before Christmas at this point? Or, are we just destined to wait a good while longer before an announcement comes out?

We’ve noticed this before, but December has turned out to be quite a magical time for this show — at least in terms of how the producers have roped in the holidays into the story in some ways. Remember that this show already has an iconic Christmas episode, and they even released an animated short last year. Thematically, few series out there really try to push forward the message of Christmas even when it’s not the holiday season and yet, this one does pull that off.

Now, as for whether or not we see something coming before the holidays for season 3, it’s tricky. We don’t tend to think that the writers are planning anything special for this upcoming season that has to do with Christmas — they’ve already done that. With that in mind, we don’t think we would see anything that would be holiday-specific here at all.

If Apple TV+ does reveal something about season 3 before the holidays, it is likely to come this weekend. What’s happening then? Think in terms of the World Cup final, one of the biggest sporting events of the entire year. Given that soccer is the focal point of this show and there’s already been some Ted Lasso marketing around it, this isn’t something that would surprise us. With that being said, this particular version of the World Cup has come with its fair share of controversy, so that is something else that you have to think will be taken into consideration.

In the end, we’re going to be watching things closely — and hoping that we get at least some news on the series’ future before too long.

What do you think we are going to learn from Ted Lasso season 3 before we get to the holidays?

