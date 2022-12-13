NCIS season 20 episode 10: Why was the crossover delayed?

We know that there is some great stuff coming on NCIS season 20 episode 10 when it airs on January — think in terms of a crossover!

Yet, there has already been one major change over the past couple of days, and that comes via the air date. Originally, this three-hour event with NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles was going to be coming your way on Monday, January 2. Now, that has since been pushed back to January 9 — the same day as the college football national title again.

The first thing we have to say here is pretty obvious: It’s a weird decision to air one of the biggest NCIS events ever on the same night as the biggest college football game of the year. It’s something that could easily come back to hurt the show when it comes to the ratings. Yet, CBS may not have had much of a choice. It’s possible that the crossover was not going to be ready in time to air on the 2nd, and this week off could give them a better chance to up the level of quality. Of course, it’s also possible that the network isn’t solely focused on live viewing here. So long as people record it or stream after the fact, they could still be happy. We do think they’re going to continue to push the event hard, mostly because there is almost zero reason for them not to. They are well aware already of the benefits it especially could prove the spin-offs, which are not typically rated as high as the flagship.

We’ve already seen a few teasers here and there for the crossover; don’t be surprised that around the original January 2 date, we do start to get more in the way of substantial teases for what lies ahead.

