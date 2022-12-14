The Voice season 22 finale: Who won, Bodie or Morgan Myles?

Who won The Voice season 22? We certainly knew entering the episode tonight that there would be a little bit of a debate over this. Why in the world wouldn’t there be? We’ve had a pretty compelling and competitive season so far, and we’re stuck with an interesting debate.

Without further ado, let’s get into it: Would America pick a non-country singer in Bodie on Blake Shelton’s team, or a country singer on a different team in Morgan Myles? Or, would they go the super-predictable route and give this to Bryce Leatherwood on Blake’s team? We’ve wondered a little bit of he and Brayden Lape would split the votes to a certain extent, giving us a somewhat-unpredictable order at the end of this. (Of course, we’ve thought that this would happen before and it didn’t.)

Given that season 23 is the final one for Blake as a coach, we could be seeing some of the country star’s fans already voting harder than usual as a far-in-advance farewell tour.

Rest assured, we’re going to have a lot of updates over the course of the night, so be sure to refresh this past!

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on The Voice, including some more of our thoughts on last night’s new episode

Entering tonight’s big The Voice season 22 finale, who did you think was actually going to win?

Did the end result surprise you at all? Be sure to share below, and also come back for other updates and insight you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







