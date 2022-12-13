Dangerous Liaisons canceled at Starz, despite season 2 renewal

Just a little over a month after its early season 2 renewal, Starz has opted to adjust course when it comes to Dangerous Liaisons.

According to a report from Deadline, the network opted to cancel the series due to low ratings across the board. The early renewal came prior to the premiere, and with the expectation that it would be able to generate viewers. They were likely hoping that its setting would appeal to viewers in the way that some other period pieces like The Serpent Queen and Outlander (which is at least partially in this vein) have over the years. It just didn’t happen and now, producers are left to shop the show around to other outlets.

This cancellation today is yet another reminder of the difficult place the TV business is in — we’re seeing in some ways the peak TV bubble burst, as a number of programmers are starting to realize that they’ve ordered too much, too soon and are starting to back away from some decisions of the past. It is, for the record, this same reason why we can’t be super-optimistic that another home ends up being found elsewhere.

Beyond just Dangerous Liaisons, Starz has already canceled another period piece this year in Becoming Elizabeth. While we wouldn’t say that the network is going full-on HBO Max by any means, there’s clearly a lot of reevaluating going on right now of some of their current lineup. That does make us at least marginally concerned for at least a few other shows currently a part of their schedule.

For anyone who is altogether concerned, we can at least tell you that there are no plans for Starz to pull the remainder of the show’s season 1 episodes. Those will still air, so at least you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just enjoy the story as we have it despite the abrupt end.

What do you think about the decision by Starz to cancel Dangerous Liaisons?

