The Voice season 22 finale: Will Morgan Myles or Bodie win?

Tonight kicked off The Voice season 22 finale event, one that came into the evening with five people vying for America’s vote. Bodie, Morgan Myles, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Omar Jose Cardona all had their chance to shine, but who really stood head and shoulders above the rest?

For the first performance, we’ll give Morgan the credit for doing the most. She literally exhausted herself with moving and spinning around during her take on “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” That is not an easy song to do and yet even still, she killed that. Bodie may have the vibes and the swagger down, but she’s really made a claim for the title these past couple of episodes.

Yet, even still, she has the disadvantage of not being on Blake Shelton’s team — his history of past winners with this show really speaks for itself at this point!

We would say that through most of the night, it did feel like the showdown between Bodie’s originality and then the powerhouse vocals of Morgan. Brayden and Bryce are going to have plenty of fans, but their performances just didn’t have that spark. Omar’s first number felt a little too much like an impersonation than him coming out and doing his own thing.

Even with our take on the night…

It really does feel like a three-person race between Bryce, Morgan, and Bodie. We’d probably rank Bodie at the top for the overall season, but in our mind, Morgan did do the best job tonight and put all of her cards on the table. It really takes a lot to get us that excited about a country vocalist, but it was hard to deny just how much of her heart she put into this from top to bottom.

