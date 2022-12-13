Is Monarch new tonight on Fox? Is there a season 2 future?

Is Monarch new tonight on Fox? We certainly think there are people out there who want more of the country music drama. The question, of course, is whether or not there’s any opportunity for us to get it.

We don’t really want to string anyone along here, so let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there aren’t any plans for there to be new episodes at all. Just one day after the season 1 finale aired last week, the network came out with the news that Monarch has been formally canceled. We weren’t altogether shocked given that the ratings left a little something to be desired, but we were certainly stunned by the timing of it. We thought that executives would wait to see more DVR viewing numbers before they made their decision but clearly, they already got all of the info they needed. They made there choice and are ready to move forward.

As for whether or not another network or streaming service could pick the show up, the odds are pretty low. The big incentive for Fox to keep rolling with Monarch was that they actually had full ownership of the show, something that they don’t with most of the rest of their series. Any future broadcaster would not have this same benefit, so that means there isn’t much of a financial incentive for someone to pick it up. That’s without even considering the fact that Monarch also costs a reasonable amount of money, and that is also another variable that you have to look at here.

Unfortunately, this is the end of the road; the only thing that is left to hope for at this point is that some of these cast and crew members are able to find somewhere else that they can shine down the road.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Monarch, including what else will be coming down the road

Are you sad that there is no more of Monarch on Fox?

Be sure to share below, and also come back around for more insight that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







