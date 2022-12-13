FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 9 return date: ‘Processed’

Do you want to learn the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 9 return date following what you had a chance to see tonight? If so, let’s just say there is some good news coming your way — at least relatively speaking.

Before we go too deep here, though, let’s get the not-that-surprising news out of the way: You will be waiting a good while in order to see what’s next. How long are we talking here? Think in terms of Tuesday, January 3. This upcoming episode is titled “Processed,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s going to be coming up here:

“Processed” – When a celebrity child psychiatrist specializing in generational trauma is kidnapped by the relative of a former client, the team races to track down the perpetrator and learns what really happened to the psychiatrist’s client. Also, Kristin confronts her own deep-rooted trauma, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There is certainly a lot to look forward to here, and we would argue that in general, this has a lot of what you would expect from one of the better episodes of this show. Just in think in terms of what you’re getting! You have that action-packed case, but also a chance to dive deeper into Kristin’s past and really give you some emotional storytelling. These sort of plotlines are essential for the sake of helping you understand someone better, and that will help to ensure that there’s a fantastic conclusion when the dust eventually settles.

