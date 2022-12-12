Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Is filming already done?

Later this week, you are going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5 — the final one of the calendar year! There’s of course a lot to think about because of this, and that includes the chance that there is some jaw-dropping cliffhanger that makes us freak out for some extended period of time. It’s no secret to anyone at this point that the show is more than capable of this.

What we can at least tell you heading into this episode is that behind the scenes, it looks as though the cast and crew have officially wrapped things up!

In a new post on Twitter this past week, Emily Prentiss herself in Paget Brewster confirmed that everyone has wrapped up shooting the Paramount+ revival, which means that now, we’re in a spot where we just have to wait and see what the future holds. It feels fair to say that much of the rest of the show will revolve around a showdown between the BAU and Big Bad Elias Voit, but the writers could still have a few surprises here and there. You never quite know with this show!

Oh, and of course we wonder already about a season 2, given that it is virtually impossible not to with this cast and crew. We continue to be optimistic that more is coming, but there’s no immediate timetable on when something will be announced. Theoretically Paramount+ could keep us all waiting until we get around to either the spring or the summer, since either way, that would allow the show to be able to start up production again in early fall.

