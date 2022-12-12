Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Any endgame chatter?

Cobra Kai season 6 is certainly the sort of thing that inspires conversation, and we say that without even knowing if it is officially renewed.

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is a look a little bit further into the future. Is this the right time to discuss whether or not this is the end of the road?

Anytime that you have a show that is in season 5 / season 6, there is going to be talk about this. That is especially the case for Netflix, which does have a reputation for canceling shows pretty early on in their run. Compared to some others out there, Cobra Kai has already had a fantastic life, all things considered.

With all of this said, we should go ahead and note that at the time of this writing, there is zero evidence that season 6, if renewed, will be the final season. Everything we’ve heard from the creative team suggests that they could have a little bit more of the story left. We’re not suggesting that this is going to be one of those shows that makes it all the way to a season 9 or 10, but could we see a season 7? Absolutely, and there is virtually zero reason to think otherwise.

Given how well this show continues to perform on the streaming service, we don’t think ratings are going to be the sort of thing that slows it down. The only thing that really could at this point is its cast. Many of the younger actors could either age out of their roles, or eventually want to go on to do other things. Would the show survive without its current ensemble? Luckily, we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that anyone is contemplating an exit from the show, but we’re getting near a point where these questions are starting to come out a little bit more. You have to when you’ve got people playing high schoolers so many years into a run.

Provided season 6 does get renewed…

Expect to see it in 2024. We’d love to get it before then, but we’re trying to be realistic.

Related – Be sure to see a bunch of other stories when it comes to Cobra Kai right away

When do you think we’re going to see a Cobra Kai season 6 announcement before the end of the year?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and keep coming back for other great news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







