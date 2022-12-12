Golden Globes: Why Ted Lasso, Succession weren’t snubbed

Were you wondering why Ted Lasso and Succession were not a part of the Golden Globes nominations this year? If you have these questions, consider us now happy to help.

There’s no denying that over the past 12-18 months, these two series have cleaned up when it comes to awards-show nominations and trophies. However, things are going to be on a brief pause for at least the immediate future. Why? Neither one of these shows were eligible for the 2023 version of the awards show. They actually received awards for the 2022 edition of the show, but that was not televised and was largely ignored over controversy stemming from the HFPA. The return to a televised ceremony next year stems from the organization making pledges to implement changes and diversify its ranks.

While the Emmy eligibility window typically goes from one June to the next, the Golden Globes operates with more of a calendar year structure. Neither Ted Lasso nor Succession premiered seasons this year, so they will be looking to compete next year with their third and fourth seasons, respectively. We tend to think they have a good chance of still doing rather well when they return.

In these shows’ absence, the door is open to some other programs. We are firmly anticipating that Abbott Elementary is going to dominate the Comedy / Musical category after so many rave reviews and nominations. The Drama field may be a bit more competitive, since you have a new entry like Severance competing against Better Call Saul and Ozark, which are each within their final year of eligibility. Will the HFPA choose to award a new show here, or give one final toast to one that has been around a good while?

Related – Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations this year

Do you think we’re going to see Ted Lasso and Succession get more nominations at the Golden Globes down the road?

Who are you rooting for this year? Share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







