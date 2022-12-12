Golden Globes 2023 nominees: The White Lotus, Severance, more
This morning the official nominations were revealed for the 2023 Golden Globes, which is returning to NBC next year. In general, there were a number of expected choices within the TV realm, a few different surprises, and a lot of recognition to mainstream hits like Yellowstone and Wednesday.
Below, you can take a look at all of the different TV-related choices from top to bottom. If you’re wondering why The White Lotus (as much as we love it) is considered a limited series, that category also includes anthologies, which it very much is.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Drama Actress
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Drama Actor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Can we stop in for a second and celebrate Luna getting something for Andor? What a deserving and unexpected choice.
Musical / Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Musical / Comedy Actress
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Musical / Comedy Actor
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Supporting Actor (Musical / Comedy / Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actress (Musical / Comedy / Drama)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Limited Series / Movie
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Limited Series Actress
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Limited Series Actor
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Limited Series Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Limited Series Supporting Actor
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
What did you think about this year's Golden Globes nominations from top to bottom?
