Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Season 6 episode 11 chatter

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have a chance to see season 6 episode 11 in the relatively near future?

Based on the way this past episode concluded, there is absolutely reason to want more of the series ASAP. Just think of what we just saw! At the end of this past episode, Conrad fully came to terms with his feelings for Billie and with that, it feels as though the two could be on the road to being a romantic couple. Of course, there are a lot of complications here. Take, for example, the fact that Conrad has been in a relationship with Cade, and he is going to have to resolve that before moving forward with anything else.

Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to see any of this play out tonight! Instead, we’re going to be waiting until we get around to January 3 to see the next part of this story. We may be waiting for a good while to get some additional information, but we already have a pretty compelling tease for what could be coming up next. That will have to suffice, at least for the time being.

The other bad news, for those who don’t know at present, is that The Resident season 6 is only going to be thirteen episodes. That means that we’re so much closer to the end of the season than we ever would’ve anticipated. There is still a chance at a season 7, so we wouldn’t be concerned about that at the moment. The best thing that you can do during the hiatus in order to help the show is 1) watch live and 2) encourage all of your friends to do the same.

