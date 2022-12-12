NCIS season 20: Three-part crossover event delayed

For everyone out there looking to get more insight on the NCIS season 20 crossover event, let’s just say we’ve got less-than-favorable news.

Despite some previous reports noting that the epic event was going to be airing on Monday, January 2, the plan now is for all three episodes (per TVLine) to be coming on January 9. There is no specific reason for the delay, but it may just be to give the producers more time to put this together.

Just in case you haven’t heard too much information about the crossover yet, just take a look at the attached synopsis — that should help to set the stage for an epic three hours of entertainment:

The NCISverse crossover will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman. Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads. On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

In the event that you haven’t heard about the specific episode order yet, NCIS is going to move into NCIS: Hawaii, and then NCIS: Los Angeles after the fact. We can’t speak to whether or not this is going to be a frequent occurrence, but we’re excited to see where things go here…

What do you think about the NCIS season 20 crossover event being delayed?

