Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A different day of the week?

Is there a chance that Ted Lasso season 3 could premiere on a different day of the week? We are at a point where we have to consider all scenarios when it comes to the Apple TV+ show, and that includes this one.

The reasoning for this deep dive is rather simple: We are seeing a number of networks and streaming services break tradition from what they’ve done in the past as of late. Take, Netflix splitting up more of their shows rather than airing all of the episodes at once. Meanwhile, Showtime and Starz have recently moved many of their shows to Friday, at least in terms of when new episodes stream. Nothing is exactly as it once was.

Over the years, the trend for Apple TV+ has been to air new episodes of some of their shows on Friday, with the reasoning behind it being that it allows people to have the whole weekend to dive into some of their shows. They haven’t deviated too much from this model over the past few years, but could they with the Jason Sudeikis series? You can make a case that if they ever wanted to do something different, it’d make sense to do so with one of the most successful series that they have.

Yet, we don’t think that they’re going to be looking to do that, at least with this particular show. Because the streamer has been forced to wait so long already for season 3 (there have been a number of production delays), we don’t think that they will want to break up a routine here. We do anticipate that the potentially-final episodes of the show will air on a Friday, and the larger question is simply which Friday it will be. We still are sticking with late March / April as the optimal premiere window at this point.

Do we think that Apple TV+ could stray from their popular release model at some point? Certainly, but probably with a different show.

