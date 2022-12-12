Is All American, All American: Homecoming new tonight, Dec. 12?

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Is there a chance to check this show out alongside the All American: Homecoming spin-off? It probably won’t come as too much of a shock, but we’d love to get both of the series back as soon as possible. Even when the stories are not connected, we know that there is still some great stuff to get into across the board here.

Unfortunately, we do have to come in now with the bad news: Once again, both of these shows remain off the air. The plan for now is for them to return on Monday, January 23 in their standard timeslots, but that is a long time to wait! There no further details out there for what lies ahead, and it could still be a couple of weeks before we get further synopses/anything else to really sink our teeth into here.

In general, what both of these shows are doing a great job at right now is finding a way to properly showcase the trials and tribulations of navigating college athletics and academics — it is not an easy line to tow. These are places where there are challenges left and right, enormous pressures, and at times characters are even set up to fail.

While you wait for both shows to return, the best advice we can really offer is not only to keep watching, but convince your friends to catch up if they’re behind! The future of both All American and its spin-off is in some measure of jeopardy thanks to The CW being sold to Nexstar Media Group. There is a good chance both shows are in their final seasons on this network, but who knows? There may be a chance to move on to slightly greener pastures elsewhere?

