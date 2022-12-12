Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that we’d like to get more of the series as soon as we can get it. However, we’re also aware that the network has no obligation (unfortunately) to give us episodes when we want them.

With that in mind, this is where we do have to hand down the bad news: There is no installment coming tonight. There’s also not one coming the following week or the week after that. This is the longest NCIS hiatus of the season, and it’s also understandable all things considered. Remember for a moment here that Christmas (and the weeks leading up to it) are not the best time to air new episodes of ANY show.

Now, let’s share the good news: There’s a crossover currently set for Monday, January 9 with both NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles. This is the first time in the history of the franchise that we’ve had a three-part event of this nature, and it will allow characters to meet one another and also take on a case with some especially personal stakes. (The original plan for the event to air on January 2, but it has been delayed.)

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for part 1 of the crossover (the part that is technically NCIS season 20 episode 10), go ahead and take a look below — and note the special time:

“Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

After this episode, you will have to wait until January 16. That’s when you will get a chance to see the show back in its regular timeslot.

What are you hoping to see on NCIS season 20 episode 10 when it airs on CBS?

Are you ready for the big-time crossover?

