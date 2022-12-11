The Voice 22 finale: Is bodie or Morgan Myles the favorite?

As we prepare for The Voice 22 finale to arrive on NBC this Monday, of course we’re curious about who the winner could be! How could we not? There are five singers left, and we think that things are reasonably compelling at this point. There might be an established favorite, but we’ve learned over time that this particular set of voters do have their preferences, and that is something that can be rather hard to ignore at times.

Below, we’re going to do our best to rank the remaining artists, in order from who is the least likely to win to who stands a pretty great chance of snagging that trophy come Tuesday night.

5. Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend) – Omar may have the biggest voice out of anyone left in the competition, but we know that this is something voters don’t always look at. He needed the save to even make it here, so it’s hard to imagine he’s going to be placing any higher than fourth or third, at best.

4. Brayden Lape (Team Blake) while we also don’t realistically see a path to victory for Brayden, his odds of getting third or even second are a little higher thanks to his coach.

3. Morgan Myles (Team Camila) – This is where things do start to become a little more interesting. If Morgan had a different coach, we’d say that she is a shoo-in to get top two and even win. Her voice is SO polished and she deserves a big place in the country-music world. Yet, Camila may not have the pull that Blake does … but will the country vote come out for her regardless?

2. Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) – It would not shock us at all if he wins. He gits the winner archetype for both this show and Team Blake perfectly, and we tend to think there will be a lot of people lining up to vote for him. Could he split the votes with Morgan? Maybe, but that Blake factor here is huge — not to mention his obvious talent.

1. Bodie (Team Blake) – We liked his “Without Me” performance a little better than some out there but regardless, he seems to have momentum on his side. He will not only get votes from Blake’s fans, but he’s the most unique contestant this season and he actually feels relevant in terms of where pop-rock music is in 2022.

