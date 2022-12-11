Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in getting the Bob’s Burgers season 13 episode 11 return date at Fox? Want to get a sense of what the immediate future holds?

We don’t think it is going to be some massive surprise to anyone that there is no new installment of the animated comedy next week. This is around the time that shows always tend to go off the air for the holidays. The question is when it airs on the other side. While Fox is actually bringing The Simpsons back on New Year’s Day, they are not doing this for Bob’s Burgers or Family Guy. Both of these shows are going to be returning on Sunday, January 8, and we hope there’s at least a decent run of episodes at that point. One of the things to remember here is that it benefits Fox to air as many episodes as possible during the NFL season, mostly so that they can get the ratings boost that goes along with it. Sure, we don’t necessarily think that Bob’s Burgers is a show that necessarily needs those added viewers, but it never hurts!

Unfortunately, we are still so far away from this return date that there isn’t all that much in the way of news for what lies ahead, but we do hope that this changes over the next couple of weeks. We do tend to imagine that if you watch this show with any regularity, then you have a good sense already of what could be coming. There is an established rhythm and tone to some of these stories; the real question just comes down to what sort of little surprises will be woven in here and there.

In general, we tend to believe that Fox does have big plans for the rest of the season; we’re excited to see how everything unravels!

Related – Go ahead and get some further news when it comes to Bob’s Burgers right away

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Bob’s Burgers season 13 episode 11 and beyond?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







