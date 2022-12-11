Family Law season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following tonight’s big finale on The CW, can you expect a Family Law season 2 down the road? Or, is this the end?

There are a few different things to break down within this piece about the show’s future, largely because it is complicated. For those who do not know, Family Law is not a CW original; it is an acquisition from Canada, similar to Coroner and some other series we have seen them broadcast over the years. This show does have a good bit of appeal to US audiences, mostly because stars Jewel Staite (Firefly) and Victor Garber (Legends of Tomorrow) are both familiar faces. Also, legal dramas in particular tend to have big followings.

If you are watching this show up in Canada, then you know already that there’s nothing to be concerned about here — after all, Family Law has already been renewed through season 3! The question is whether or not The CW will air the upcoming seasons. Financially, it makes a good bit of sense to do so, if the new ownership is really about trying to save money. The financial responsibility here is significantly less than a series like The Flash or Walker. However, the live ratings have also left something to be desired. Some of that may be due to the timeslot, where the show is up against NFL football and a number of other primetime shows.

Could Family Law season 2 perform better in a different spot, and also with a greater number of similar shows around it? It’s possible. We know that The CW moving forward is going to appeal more towards older viewers, and this series on paper seems to fit that demographic rather well. We may not get an answer on their season 2 plans for a good while, so we’d go ahead and advise you to exercise some patience here.

If season 2 is ordered…

Be prepared to wait a while. We wouldn’t expect it until at least the fall, if not later than that.

Do you think we are going to see a Family Law season 2 over on The CW?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments

