Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Possible schedule

It is pretty darn clear that we’re stuck waiting a while to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere on Starz. Just think in terms of what we’ve seen and haven’t seen so far! We tend to think that if the show was going to premiere in at least the earlier part of January, we would’ve heard about it by now. Yet, we haven’t gotten anything on that subject — just radio silence.

Is that going to change coming up? It has to at some point, but rather than just focus on specific premiere dates here, let’s also talk in terms of the schedule at large. What is there to look forward to at this point?

Personally, we’d be shocked if Ghost does not premiere by the start of the spring; there’s just no real reason to wait longer than that, unless you really don’t want the show to collide with BMF at all. We’re looking at a ten-episode batch of episodes with Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast that should easily be done before the start of the summer. We don’t tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a significant hiatus in the middle of the season. Sometimes, there is a break after episode 5, but it’s hard to see the logic when season 3 wouldn’t be airing amidst the holiday season.

Another reason for the network to want to air season 3 straight through is simply because there is some other stuff that they have to get to — namely, Power Book IV: Force season 2. We tend to think that Ghost should be done in the spring; that way, the Joseph Sikora series can come back on the air and then after that, we get a chance to see Raising Kanan in the summer.

Is this what makes sense from the outside looking in? You better believe it, but just because something makes sense does not mean that it is what the folks at Starz are going to do.

