Yellowstone season 5 episode 6: Is Emmett dead? The aftermath

Based on the promos alone for Yellowstone season 5 episode 6, we knew that there would be a medical emergency. As it turns out, Emmett was at the center of it. The longtime friend of the Duttons died when he didn’t wake up out on the cattle expedition, and it was what John referred to as the “perfect” way to go out. Emmett loved being out on the land and beyond just that, this was a peaceful way to die in comparison to some of the other stuff we’ve seen over the years.

Now that we’ve said this, we also can’t ignore some of the political ramifications to what we saw here…

Emmett’s death came about at a time where John was facing a significant amount of blowback for spending time out on the ranch — and in particular, not wanting to sit down with the President. Emmett’s death actually allowed for an out, since he could make the argument that he was spending time around people he loved and cared about. It cemented his status as a “man of the people.” John may not look at it that way, since this is a man he’ll miss. He’s not always the most sentimental person out there, but we do think he will honor him in his own way.

We should also go ahead and note here that Yellowstone got quite a gift in Buck Taylor coming on this show in this role. We’re talking about a living legend within the Western TV genre, and we think he allowed them to have an even larger amount of credibility from top to bottom. We know that they will have it still in some other forms, but Emmett and Taylor’s presence was still significant.

What did you think overall about the events of Yellowstone season 5 episode 6, including the death of Buck?

