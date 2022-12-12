Yellowstone season 5 episode 6: Sarah’s goal for Jamie

In the wake of Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 tonight on the Paramount Network, of course there are a few different things to consider. What’s one of the biggest ones? Just think about the current state of things for Jamie Dutton. This is a character who has always been around power, but he’s also served as a puppet so many times over the past few years.

Last season, it was Garrett Randall who tried to get control over him. This time around, we are putting the focus a little bit more on Sarah Atwood. This is the woman brought in by Market Equities and as of right now, her primary goal seems to be getting the land away from the ranch. She will stop at nothing in order to ensure that happens and beyond just that, we also think she wants to set the company up for the future. The best way to do that, of course, is to get Jamie in the Governor’s Office.

So are we going to have a chance to see this happen? It’s possible, but it’s really going to come down to how she is able to get Kevin Costner’s character out of office. Just as you would imagine, that is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do. John even found favor among his people for being at the ranch after Emmett’s death. It may sound macabre, but there was a certain amount of luck that played into that situation. Him not meeting the President may not hurt him at all.

The one thing we personally think could hurt John still moving forward are the wolves. This is a scandal that has bubbled underneath the surface for a while, and there are two different components that could make this troublesome. There is what happened to the wolves themselves, but the cover-up may end up being worse at the end of the day.

