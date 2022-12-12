Yellowstone season 5 episode 7: The last one of 2023

Next week on Yellowstone season 5 episode 7, we’re going to be getting what is clearly one of the most important stories yet. It’s hard for it not to be! We’re looking here at the final episode of 2022, and one that could have some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of it.

There are some important things to remember here, starting with the fact that the Kevin Costner series loves to create these big, jaw-dropping moments, and there are a number of directions they could go with this. For example, it’s easy to imagine ways in which John Dutton’s political future could be jeopardized. He’s spending a ton of time away from the office, he’s clearly out for his own self-interest, and that’s without even mentioning what is going on here when it comes to the Wolves. We still personally think that this could be his eventual undoing, not that we think that Taylor Sheridan is going to tip that off too early in the process.

Also, there’s everything that is going on with Jamie. Sarah is still doing whatever she can to manipulate this situation to get to her desired result, which clearly is allowing Market Equities to steal much of the Dutton family’s land. Jamie would only be interested in this if it means that he gets to be Governor and acquire more power. We know that Jamie can be rather naive, and that seems to be what Sarah is banking on.

Could the cliffhanger involve a life in jeopardy? It’s possible, but we can’t imagine that the show is going to be altogether willing to kill off another character just one week after saying goodbye to Emmett. We realize he may not be the most important character in the world of this show, but still.

