Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? The long season 3 future

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it comes as much of a surprise that we want to see more of the Queen Latifah series. It’s really just a matter of when we’re going to get it back, plus how the remainder of the story is going to play out.

Now, of course, we do have to go ahead and share some of the bad news: You aren’t going to see any more episodes tonight. Not only that, but you won’t be seeing any in the immediate future, either. The plan for now is to have the series return on Sunday, February 19, so it won’t be appearing alongside East New York or NCIS: Los Angeles when those two come back in January. Because we are waiting for a long time for the midseason return, we’re also probably not getting any more details in the immediate future.

If there is any sort of major tease we could hand down right now about what the future holds, it’s that more than likely, the show is going to give us something very Mel-focused. Following the ending of episode 7, all signs point to the search for her brother being incredibly significant to whatever is coming up next. Not only that, but we could also be in a spot where where Mel and Robyn have to put some recent conflicts to the side.

One of the only good things about this long hiatus is that on the other side of it, we do think we’re going to get a near-constant stream of new episodes. There won’t be that many hiatuses the rest of the season and, in the end, we’re very much happy about that! (Also, it’s already been renewed for a season 4.)

