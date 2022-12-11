Is East New York new tonight on CBS with season 1 episode 10?

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing some new episodes sooner rather than later? We know the demand will be there, mostly because there was SUCH a huge cliffhanger and this show proved itself to be a super-valuable part of the network’s lineup when it was last on the air.

Unfortunately, though is where we do have to drop the unfortunate hammer: The crime drama is once again on hiatus this week, and won’t be around for a good while longer. The plan, at least for now, is for us to be able to see it back on Sunday, January 8. The title is “10-13,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s coming up next:

“10-13” – With Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Jan. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Remember that when it comes to the months of January and February, the scheduling for a show like this can get a little bit sporadic. Go ahead and blame the NFL and awards shows for that. Once we get around to February 19, we do think that there’s going to be more consistent episodes for at least a little while. Remember that you don’t have to worry at least about the remainder of the season, as East New York already has a full order. There will be a chance to discuss a potential season 2 a little later on down the road but for now, absolutely we remain hopeful.

