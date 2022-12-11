Saturday Night Live: Selena Gomez Steve Martin, & Martin Short!

We had hoped entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live that Selena Gomez would join Steve Martin and Martin Short on stage. However, we realized that nothing was confirmed. The three star on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building together, and we know that both of Selena’s co-stars were involved when she hosted SNL this past season.

Luckily, the series wasted no time bringing her out tonight — she turned up at the end of their monologue! Her part was fairly small, as she was just there to remind Steve that once Martin was dead, he’d still have someone to work with. The entire premise of this monologue was fantastic, mostly because it gave us an opportunity to see Martin and Short read each other fake eulogies.

The thing about watching these two perform is that they have such a longstanding history with each other that they can do just about anything. They understand one another’s comic timing, and also know how to make the audience laugh in big doses. It’s interesting in a way — so much of this routine was old-school humor. Nothing was altogether controversial and easily could have been on TV a good ten or twenty years ago. It doesn’t matter when you’ve got people this talented on the show — these jokes still work.

The real bummer here in the end is that Martin and Short can’t host together more often. Even though Steve Martin is so close to the record when it comes to hosting SNL (Alec Baldwin currently has, thanks in part to his Donald Trump impression), we almost want to see these two host every year. Why not? They were never gone and yet, their resurgence the past few years has been nothing short of amazing.

Related – Go ahead and see some other news on Saturday Night Live right now

What were you excited for entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode with Steve Martin and Martin Short?

Do you think the monologue delivered overall? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for some other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







