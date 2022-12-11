Saturday Night Live: Brandi Carlile performs ‘The Story’

We knew entering this weekend’s Saturday Night Live that Brandi Carlile was going to be the musical guest. So what did she bring to the stage?

The first surprise here is that Brandi opted to perform an older hit in “The Story” rather than something new and honestly, we’re not all that made about it. This is an incredible song and it’s one of the most memorable performances we’ve had so far this season. Her guitar solo was next level, and that’s without even mentioning the emotion that she put in to all of this. Even the closing run felt so special and unique in its own way. It was great to get Steve Martin and Martin Short as hosts, and this took it to another level.

Also, we tend to think that this performance is a reminder that sometimes, you really don’t need to come on a show like this and prioritize new music; it’s better to just come out and do something memorable that viewers will remember a long time. This is a musical performance that we’re absolutely going to remember through the rest of the season and we’ll go back and watch it again at some point down the road.

As for the second performance, Brandi did a more recent song in “You and Me On The Rock,” but one that was equally fantastic in its own way. This was a pretty down-to-earth set for Carlile in general. She didn’t rely at all on elaborate staging or a lot of bravado; instead, it was really just about her voice and the musicians all around her. We certainly think that she was a good match for Steve Martin and Martin Short — just from the way that Steve introduced her tonight, we tend to think that he’s a pretty big fan.

