Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 & Matthew Gray Gubler support

Based on all of the information currently out there, it appears as though Matthew Gray Gubler is not appearing on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. Would we love for him to make some sort of surprise appearance? Sure, but we’re not trying to hand out any false hope here. For now, we have to move forward with the idea that Spencer Reid remains MIA, but that the door remains open for him to come back.

As of right now, it absolutely remains clear that a future appearance is possible. To go along with that, it’s equally clear the cast still loves and misses having him around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

In a post on Instagram this past week, AJ Cook commented on Gubler’s Huggable Rumple release (which has already sold out, by the way) with the following message:

Woah woah woah…detachable banana peel hat???? I need this right NOW!! Holy smokes I miss you GUBE!!!!!!

Cook and Gubler do remain close, and we think that a big part of what’s happening right now is rather simple. The cast of Evolution is doing a lot of press, and as a result of this they are also getting a good many questions about their former co-star’s absence. That, in turn, is causing them all to get a little bit nostalgic, and they probably were already thanks to being on set without him there. Matthew is consistently busy with a lot of different endeavors, and that was the case even when he was on Criminal Minds. He’s a guy with a ton of interests and while we hope that he’ll consider coming back for a season 2, it’d be silly to consider it a guarantee. It’s hard to even know when more episodes could film at the moment!

Related – Check out some other news on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including some other insight on episode 5

Do you think there is a chance we will see Matthew Gray Gubler someday on Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Let us know in the attached comments, and also come back for some more news. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







