Survivor 43 finale spoilers: How will events play out?

With the Survivor 43 finale being right around the corner on CBS, let’s turn to a big question: Just what can you expect?

We know that the past couple of seasons stuck to a similar format, with the remaining castaways shifting camp for their final days of the game. We still saw a fire-making challenge at final four, which has been done for a little while now. From the information we have, that’s going to continue. Check out now the newly-released finale synopsis:

“Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks” – The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four. Also, two castaways will have to make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the Reunion Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Could the Survivor 43 finale be one of the best in some time? We’re in an interesting spot with it given that there are a handful of good players left, but the best is clearly Jesse by a wide margin. If he goes out at final four, it’ll be one of the saddest exits for a dominant player in some time. It feels fair to say that he’ll play his other immunity idol (the one nobody knows about) at final four. He almost has to. He’s going to be considered a huge threat after the last tribal, and the problem here is that he’ll be an enormous target at final four. He needs either immunity or that fire-making victory.

So who could win beyond him? Karla is the most-obvious choice, but she’s also the boot that makes the most sense at final five. Cassidy is the other darkhorse we’d watch, mostly because if she’s there with the right people, we do think she could make a compelling case as a fighter for most of the season.

What are you expecting to see on the Survivor 43 finale?

