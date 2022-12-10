The Morning Show season 3: Could it be final season?

There’s no denying that The Morning Show season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ — after all, production is underway! There is still, however, a certain degree of mystery when it comes to the future. This is a series that has some huge names in its cast in Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and just by virtue of that, we don’t tend to think that it will last forever.

So is there a chance that season 3 turns out to be the end of the road? For now, we can’t rule it out.

For starters, it is important to remember here that in the world of streaming, shows don’t often run for six or seven seasons like they do in the broadcast world. Stranger Things is widely considered to be one of the biggest shows out there, and it is ending with season 5. Meanwhile, another Apple TV+ series in Ted Lasso is strongly rumored to be ending with season 3; that is the only story that Jason Sudeikis has devised for the time being.

One of the good things about The Morning Show is that you can easily make the case that this is a premise that is designed to last a long period of time. Also, there are a lot of interesting stories that still could be told about Bradley, Alex, or some other characters. We just have a hard time believing that anyone is going to make a firm decision on the long-term future here for a good while, and with good reason. Witherspoon, Aniston, and the rest of the cast will need to figure out their schedules. Meanwhile, we still have to see how season 3 performs. Apple TV+ needs to know whether or not it is worth the investment, but we tend to think that if everyone wants to come back and there’s a story to tell, they will renew it for more. This show is such a great launching pad to everything else that they have.

Do you think that The Morning Show season 3 could be the final one on Apple TV+?

