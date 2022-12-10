Nancy Drew season 4 premiere date: What’s the current hope?

While The may have revealed a season 9 premiere date for The Flash recently, they are still being mum on Nancy Drew season 4. If you’re frustrated about that, we more than understands and it leaves us begging one pretty-simple question: What gives? Why are we being forced to wait?

Is this a case of The CW just not knowing when the show is coming back? That’s something that is somewhat-difficult to wrap our head around. Networks tend to think in terms of several months ahead and even if they don’t have an exact date as of yet, we’re inclined to think that they’ve got an estimate. They may have something at least circled and as of right now are trying to narrow it down. We wouldn’t be shocked if the show premieres after another in The Winchesters or Walker: Independence wraps, but there are some variables that come into that. For starters, there are other shows without a premiere date, as well, whether it be Superman & Lois or the new series Gotham Knights, which seems to be facing as hard of an uphill climb as any new series in recent memory. (We say that in spite of the DC license.)

Given that we did get that Flash premiere date recently, we’re inclined to think that at some point over the next month, we’ll learn more about the Drew Crew’s future. We also are fairly optimistic that it will launch in-season. We’re getting a sense that this new CW regime under Nexstar wants to wrap up a lot of the old regime’s programming before the summer or at least close to it; that way, they can move more in their own direction.

It’s true that season 4 is the final one for Nancy Drew and at this point, we’re just happy the writers know far enough in advance to write a proper ending. It’d stink royally for them to have to come up with something at the last minute.

