Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: Who else is back?

We’re always down for doing a little bit of rejoicing whenever we can on the subject of Magnum PI season 5. Why not do a little bit more of that today?

In a new post on Instagram, Stephen Hill (who plays TC) helped to confirm that Christopher Thornton will be coming back this season in his all-too-familiar role of Shammy. He’s a valuable member of the Ohana, so of course we’re going to be happy to see him around whenever possible. Characters like him and Jin add so much depth to the world, even if we don’t get to see them in every single episode.

If you visit Stephen’s Instagram Stories over the next few hours (remember, these videos disappear after a short period of time), you’ll have a chance to get a brief tour of the set. He and the rest of the cast have been hard at work for a few months now on the new season, and we tend to think they’ll be wrapping for the holidays before too long. After that, they’ll return in the new year, presumably to start work on season 6! That is going to run into March and after that, things get a little more ambiguous again. We’re still grateful that there are at least 20 episodes coming to NBC, and the first half of them will be premiering on February 19.

Are there some other familiar faces coming back this season? Absolutely, and we mean that outside of the series regulars. There are some like Suzy who we’ve spoken about in the past, and we still think there are going to be a few surprises. Every show likes to keep a couple of things hidden for as long as they can! This season should be familiar to longtime viewers who watched it on season 5, while also throwing in a few new elements. After all, for a show like this the name of the game is always going to be evolution, plus finding new and interesting situations to put the characters.

Here’s to hoping that there are some more great teases to share in the coming days!

What are you most excited to see when Magnum PI season 5 premieres on NBC?

Do you think there are more surprises to come? Share below, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

