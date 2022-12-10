Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Season 6 considerations

Virgin River season 5 is absolutely coming to Netflix. That’s something well-worth celebrating and there is no need for drama or debate over that.

Of course, with that in mind, there are still questions aplenty as to when these new episodes will come out. Is it possible that we could have to wait for some extremely long period of time, or at least longer than we’ve been stuck waiting in the past?

Well, let’s go ahead and put any major concerns at ease. Given that filming for season 5 has already been completed, we don’t think there is any cause for significant, long-term worry here. While you probably won’t see season 5 until July, that is par for the course for what we have seen with some other seasons of the show over the years.

So what about season 6? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but when we think about how the show’s performed so far, we personally consider that to be a sure thing. There is almost no reason why they wouldn’t renew it and even if season 6 isn’t confirmed by next summer, it will have almost no impact on a season 5 premiere date. We tend to think that so long as it’s possible, the streaming service has set up a great architecture for there to be a new season of the Alexandra Breckenridge show ever year. We’d be shocked if you didn’t see season 6 in the summer of 2024, or if this show is not in production in July or August of 2023. It just makes sense for that to be the filming window, since the cast and crew can best take advantage of the warmer climate.

From our vantage point, the only real questions that are worth thinking about right now are ones pertaining to the story.

