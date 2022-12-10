The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The latest to expect it

The Witcher season 3 is coming to Netflix! That’s of course a cause for excitement, even though we will be waiting a good while.

So how long are we talking? That’s something well-worth diving into a little bit more at present. The only thing that the streaming service has “technically” said at the moment is that you’ll see the hit show back in the summer. Of course, that gives them a tremendous amount of wiggle room to figure out whatever they want when it comes to the future. We know that the prequel Blood Origin is set to come on December 25 and after that, we’re staring in the direction of a pretty-mysterious future.

We’ve said this before, but the earliest we could imagine the new batch of episodes for The Witcher proper is June. We think that Netflix uses the term “summer” somewhat liberally, so early June is still possible in theory. Given that production is already done, we don’t think finding a date will have much to do with when the episodes are edited; instead, it will revolve more around finding the best spot on the schedule.

The latest possible premiere date, at least in our mind, is August. We don’t see any reason why you would hold out any longer on it. The streaming service most likely has other big releases in late 2023 that they can rely on; they certainly do in 2024 when you think about the likes of Squid Game and then also Stranger Things. They have the luxury of stacking a lineup with one big hit after the next, and late summer seems to be the perfect time to launch this! Remember, as well, that we’re going to be getting Virgin River most likely in July, giving them a sure-fit show at that point.

