Is SAS Rogue Heroes new tonight on BBC One? Season 2 hopes

Is SAS Rogue Heroes new tonight on BBC One? Is there more good stuff to look forward to down the road here? We know that last week’s episode ended in a dramatic fashion and to be specific, there was a “to be continued” message that played out in the final seconds.

As we move forward, let’s just say that there is a little bit of good and bad news that we have to share. The bad news is that there is no new installment on the air tonight. However, the good news is that we do have something coming around the corner! The series was renewed recently for a season 2, and that makes some measure of sense given that creator Steven Knight has had a multi-season plan for the show for a good while. There is a lot to explore when it comes to the history of the SAS, and it will take these characters through several key conflicts over time.

In a statement per Deadline about the renewal, here is what Knight had to say on the subject:

“After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story … Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance.”

That tease will have to be, at least for now, what we hold onto. Hopefully, there are going to be a few more bits of information handed out over the next several months, especially since we don’t anticipate season 2 coming on the air for some time. At the moment, we’d consider ourselves lucky if we were to get the show either in late 2023 or early 2024. We’ll have to wait and see when it comes to what BBC One decides.

Related – Go ahead and get some more information when it comes to SAS Rogue Heroes right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 at BBC One?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







