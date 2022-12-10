Fire Country season 1 episode 9: Where is the first promo?

Following the insane cliffhanger that we saw last night on CBS, we understand fully if you want a Fire Country season 1 episode 9 promo. So where in the world is it?

Sure, it would’ve been great if the network legitimately worked to set the stage for what’s coming up next last night, but they opted not to do that. Why? Well, let’s just say that there are a couple of reasons for it. For starters, it’s just not in the network’s nature to release these sort of previews long in advance. Instead, they tend to release promos for upcoming episodes a week prior to them coming out. It’d be great if they surfaced at some point before that, but clearly, CBS just doesn’t see the value in it.

Of course, we should note that there’s another big reason why they didn’t put out a promo for this upcoming episode in advance: The cliffhanger! Clearly, they want all of us to be living in a certain degree of suspense for a while longer when it comes to Bode’s fate. It’s funny, since we absolutely expect that Max Thieriot’s character is going to be okay. Why would a show like this kill off its leading man? However, we do think that this is a show about actions and consequences; with that in mind, there could be a ripple effect that stems from his life-or-death situation and we’re excited to see what unfolds there.

If we had to guess, we could see a season 1 episode 9 promo come December 30; if not then, there could be a few more teases before the January 6 return date. This show has a full-season order, and of course, we’re pretty darn confident that there’s going to be a season 2. CBS will do their absolute best to promote this show for both weeks and months to come.

Related – Be sure to see some other information when it comes to Fire Country right now

Is there anything you are especially excited for when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 9?

Are you bummed that there was no promo last night? Share in the comments, and of course also come back for a few more stories that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







