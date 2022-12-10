The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9: A cliffhanger ahead?

If you are excited to check out The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9 on ABC, there’s one thing we can say: We are right there with you! This is the final episode of the calendar year and by virtue of that, it feels easy to speculate that there are some big things that are going to happen.

To be specific here, let’s just go ahead and pose the huge question at the forefront of our mind: Is there a huge cliffhanger coming? Just how worried should we be over that?

Based on some of the previews we’ve seen for this episode, one of the key points of concern revolves around Lea. She is clearly concerned about something, and a few of the photos that we’ve seen for the episode (titled “Broken or Not”) seem to focus on her at some sort of appointment.

If we were to conjure up some sort of specific theory at this particular moment, here is where we land with it: We’re probably going to see something more around the character’s potential pregnancy. Remember that this was a big storyline just a couple of episodes ago, in terms of the low chance she has of both conceiving and then, eventually, giving birth. She may want to be excited if she and Shaun are expecting, but with said excitement also comes an understandable fear. Inevitably, there are going to be concerns that all of this could be taken away in a split-second and clearly, that’s not something that she or anyone else would want.

Hopefully, we have at least some answers on this potential situation in this episode, but don’t be surprised if there are a couple of questions that linger. We think we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know just how that happens.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news now on The Good Doctor, including what else could be coming

What are you most excited to see as we prepare for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9?

Do you think there will be a cliffhanger? Be sure to share below, and remember to keep coming back for some further updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







