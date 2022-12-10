The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A goal for Prime Video

We know there’s a good bit to be excited for when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 over at Prime Video, even if one thing still remains unclear: An actual premiere date.

When is the show coming back? Obviously, it’s something that we would love an answer to as soon as possible, but it does not appear as though anyone behind the scenes is super-willing to rush things along. Granted, why would they? The folks at Amazon have some sort of plan for what they’re trying to do here, even if such a plan is not altogether clear to us on the outside.

Based on the information we do have, it feels like one of their big goals at present is simply a matter of working to ensure that the series ends up in a spot where it can flourish — and also a spot where Prime Video subscribers have an incentive to stick around and watch it. One of the reasons it may not be premiering this month is because there’s also programming set; the same goes for the next couple of months. When season 2 premieres potentially this spring, it could be the crown jewel of the lineup and, hopefully, will have a lot of promotion centered around it.

The biggest reason we feel this way is because we’re seeing no clear evidence that the streaming service is starting to lose faith in this show at all. After all, remember that they’ve already renewed it for a season 3! Now, if the winter / spring rolls around and there still isn’t all that much out there about this show or what the future holds, then there’s a chance we may feel a little bit different. We’re just not sure that we are in that spot at the moment.

Just know that season 2 is for sure still coming and, at least as far as we can tell, the incentive to promote it is very much there.

What do you most want to see from The Wheel of Time season 2 when it premieres?

