Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9: Where is the first promo?

Are you looking for the first promo for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 following what we saw last night? We certainly understand, mostly because it left off in an interesting place. Garrett and Frank seemed to finish off in a better spot, whereas Erin understood more of why Anthony did what he did in regards to looking to Jack.

Now, the unfortunate truth is that we’re looking forward a long hiatus, and that’s one of the reasons why you didn’t see a promo tonight. Typically, CBS saves previews for the next new episode until a week or so before they air, and this show is not coming back until we get around to January 6! We’re going to be lucky if we see something more here at the end of December.

Even without a new promo, though, we can at least give you a small sense of what’s going to be coming. This episode will offer up a chance to really dive further into the story of Joe Hill and his mother — and thanks to this, the story of Joe Reagan. We certainly believe that we’ll get some other subplots sprinkled in here just because that is the sort of show that this is.

In general, we’re not sure how many people were expecting something huge when it comes to a promo for this show. After all, we’ve seen over the years CBS shrink these down more and more to where now, they are basically just 5-10 seconds of footage that barely give anything away about the story in the first place. Also, a good chunk of it is really just Frank saying something insightful while sitting behind the Commissioner’s desk.

