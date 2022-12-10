Doctor Who season 14: How many episodes will it be?

For those of you who are wanting the episode count for Doctor Who season 14, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help!

At this point, the length of a season for a TV show is about as confusing and tricky a subject as you’re going to find. After all, it can very quite dramatically depending on what you are talking about! Some shows in America do anywhere from 18-22 episodes, where as some others are in the 10-13 episode range.

In the case of Doctor Who season 14, though, we’re actually seeing something even smaller than that. In a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine (per Bleeding Cool), returning showrunner Russell T. Davies made it clear that there will only be eight episodes this season. He also offered up some sort of explanation for it: “OK, that’s fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that’s a promise!”

One other exciting tidbit from this interview is that there are going to be Christmas Specials coming down the road again — there will be one next year, and we’re also going to see one after the fact in 2024. In general, it absolutely feels like we’ve got a lot to look forward to, which we’re going to need amidst what is a pretty long wait. Sure, there have been a few different specials this year leading up to the exit of Jodie Whittaker, but in general there have been a lot of breaks … and that’s going to continue for a good while.

You are going to see some specials next year featuring the return of David Tennant as a new version of The Doctor. Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa will be the proper lead for season 14 and potentially beyond. We know that he’s going to bring a lot of energy and imagination to the table, so consider us hyped in advance.

