NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Does final season decision loom?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is currently within its midseason hiatus, but there are still some things we’re left to think about here! Take, for starters, whether or not we could be getting the final season of the CBS crime drama.

We don’t think that this will come as much of a shock to anyone who has read the site over the past several years, but absolutely we’d love to get the show back for a season 15. The cast and producers could very well feel the same. In the end, none of us have any control, and it may be up to the folks over at the network to figure this out.

Are there reasons to be worried? For sure. Take, for example, the rumors that were out there last season about it being the end of the road. It did end up getting the renewal, but there were questions leading up to it. We do see several episodes a season at this point with cast members absent, which could be for either story, scheduling, or financial reasons. The live ratings are also down more than 20% this season, though you can blame a later timeslot for some of that.

On the flip side, you can argue that there are reasons for hope. Take, for starters, the fact that NCIS: Los Angeles got an update to some of its on-screen fonts after the episode. That may sound trivial, but why update it if the show is ending? Also, it is getting to be a part of the three-part crossover this year, and it’s possible its streaming performance on Paramount+ works to boost the numbers significantly.

The biggest reason to have some hope for the future is simply this: Does CBS have another show they can put on that, for sure, catch match some of the numbers this one is getting? Given the timeslot, we’re not sure that there is and that has to be weighed.

We do think a decision will need to be made here at some point this winter; otherwise, there’s a chance the show doesn’t get a fitting end. It deserves that after so long a run.

