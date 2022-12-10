Mayans MC season 5 premiere date hopes as filming begins

While you wait for Mayans MC season 5 to premiere on FX, we do have some great news to share: Filming is underway!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account confirmed that earlier this week, production did start up on the latest batch of episodes. This is something there’s been discussion about for a good while, especially since the series was first renewed months ago. Production typically lasts for several months, with there being a lot of long hours and dedication put in to making everything perfect. This is a pretty intense show to work on, just like you’d imagine based on the story.

The season 5 premiere, at least per our own measurements, is almost sure to address that enormous cliffhanger that we got at the end of season 4 with the warehouse fire. Who is responsible? The bulk of the theories out there understandably point to Angel, but this show could still find a way to surprise. No matter who it is, you better believe that EZ Reyes is going to be on a warpath. He won’t take too kindly to what happened, and is probably going to find a way to get a little bit of vengeance as a result.

As for the premiere date … We still hope there’s a chance the show comes back in the spring. That is what we’ve seen the past couple of years, but we don’t want to take anything for granted or give anyone out there some false assurances. The most important thing is that the cast and crew take their time in order to ensure that the story is pretty close to perfect. Think action, drama, and all of the important character development.

Related – Go ahead and get all sorts of other news on Mayans MC right away, including a few other teases for the future

When do you think we are going to see Mayans MC season 5 premiere on FX?

Are you glad to see that the cast and crew are now back in production? Share right away in the comments! After you do that, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







