Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Two specific dates to watch!

Even though Apple TV+ is still keeping some cards close to the vest when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, there is more that we can consider than ever before.

For the sake of this article, what we want to specifically do is follow the lead of one of the biggest internet theories of the past couple of weeks: The Jason Sudeikis comedy will not premiere until another show in Shrinking is done. Why are the two linked? Well, Shrinking shares some behind-the-scenes talent with Ted Lasso in Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. This show (which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford) could help to set the stage for great stuff a little later in the year.

Given that most reports out there don’t have Ted Lasso premiering until the spring anyway, the timeline really works out when you think about it.

Shrinking is set to premiere on Friday, January 27 with the first two episodes. From there, a new episode of its ten-installment season will air every week. Provided that there are no breaks, the plan here is for it wrap up on Friday, March 24. That would mean that Friday, March 31 is one potential date to watch out for with the soccer comedy. We’d also consider Friday, April 7. Both of these feel viable, within a perfect Emmy timeline, and give the post-production team plenty of time to work their magic.

Because filming for season 3 is now officially done, we’re beyond grateful to be at a point now where we don’t have to worry about any other delays. It’s really just a matter now of getting the episodes complete and then after that, having them land on the schedule. Then, we’ll have a chance to go through a massive emotional roller-coaster and we’ll see what lies on the other side of all that.

