Severance season 2 premiere date: The Apple TV+ wish for 2023

Should we absolutely count on Severance season 2 arriving on Apple TV+ at some point in 2023? For the time being, there are plenty of reasons to hope.

Take, for starters, the fact that filming is underway, and it should be wrapped up by the middle of the spring. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where the show is not back by at least mid-to-late fall. (We’re still personally hoping for the summer.)

If we are the aforementioned streaming service, we’re honestly not as concerned over when next year the show is coming — mostly because it should be ready in time. Instead, our big priority is going to be trying to find a way to promote it as strongly as possible. You want to make sure that you get people discussing it, and also recruit new viewers as much as possible.

Of course, a part of making this happen could come during awards season the next few months, but beyond just that, Apple TV+’s goal needs to be continuing to acquire new audiences. We would push the show hard all over the app throughout the winter and spring, as people start to subscribe whether it be for Ted Lasso or some other things coming down the road. (Remember that we’re also expecting The Morning Show at some point next year.)

In addition to that, we imagine that they’re going to be super-creative trying to find ways to promote this show that do not involve giving anything major away. We recognize fully that this is not an altogether easy thing to do, given the fact that this show is all about secrets and mysteries — they’ve been there from the very beginning and while some could be resolved in season 2, others could linger depending on how long the show lasts.

