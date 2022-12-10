Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5: Cliffhanger ahead?

As we try to prepare ourselves to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+, there’s a ton to think about. Take, for example, the chance that we see some sort of big cliffhanger at the very end of it.

After all, go ahead and remember this: Episode 5 (titled “Oedipus Wrecks”) is going to be the final episode of the calendar year. After that, we will see the series off the air until January. There is a lot that the writers could throw into this as a result, and that includes a cliffhanger. Whether or not they do that, though, depends heavily on whether or not showrunner Erica Messer knew in advance that this would be the last one before a break. Otherwise, the ending here could be just like any other installment.

Below, you can see some official scoop about this episode courtesy of the official synopsis:

A surprising connection forces Deputy Director Bailey to ask the BAU to take a case involving young D.C. socialites who are bitten by a sadistic UnSub. But when the case turns political, the BAU finds themselves in the crosshairs from a high-powered senator. The team is led to a second shipping container that’s rigged to blow.

Doesn’t that sound like a story that is going to have a cliffhanger at the end? We’re going just on the basis of what the show is giving us, and this is definitely the sort of tease that makes us think that something big is on the horizon. The title is most likely a reference to the UnSub, largely because we don’t know how it could otherwise be linked to anything. We know who the Big Bad is for the season, but how will they be roped into this potentially-political story? That remains to be seen.

