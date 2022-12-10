Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 spoilers: More flashbacks coming?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 on the Paramount Network this weekend, we recognize its importance. From one vantage point, we understand the argument that this could just be some opportunity to watch these characters parade around the beautiful Montana scenery as they work to move some cattle.

Then, you remember that this is Yellowstone. Even if some of these people are out in the wilderness, nothing is as it seems. Remember that the promo for this episode already showed an emergency helicopter out there; we tend to think that this is going to be important in one way or another.

Also, based on some of what we’re hearing at present, this weekend’s episode could also feature some additional dives into the past. Who is down for a few more flashbacks? We enjoy them, at least in the sense that they provide a good deal of context about the present and how characters move around the world. Speaking to TV Insider recently, Josh Lucas (who plays the young version of John Dutton) had the following to say about what could be next:

[Series creator Taylor Sheridan is] gonna tell the story through young John of what the brand means and what is the whole story of the brand. That’s something I think he told me five years ago that he was gonna do. And now here it comes and it’s amazing.

This is the sort of emotional story that Yellowstone is known for and while we can’t speak to how much it impacts the larger story in the present, does that really matter? We do think the aesthetic and settling in to life on the ranch are among the things that viewers love about the show much. There is always time to figure out whether or not the ranch comes apart at the seams. At this point, we have to be prepared for that — and plenty of other stuff, too.

What do you want to see throughout Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 when it airs?

