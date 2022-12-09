The Mandalorian season 3: Will there be another trailer?

Even though The Mandalorian season 3 is still many months away from premiering on Disney+, we’ve actually seen quite a bit!

Just think about it for a moment: We’ve seen already some photos for the upcoming season, plus extended previews and even a trailer. It makes sense for the streaming service to do all of this, largely because we’re talking about one of the most popular shows across the entire world. This is a series that could shatter Disney+ records, at least for the amount of viewership it gets within a short period of time.

With all of this in mind, we do think that it’s fair to raise another big question at this point: Is there something more we’re going to have a chance to see? We do think there’s plenty of time left before the premiere for another trailer to come out and honestly, we’d be surprised if we don’t end up seeing it. After all, it’d be a blown opportunity for Disney+ to not take advantage of the next few months and show more of Grogu and Din Djarin’s latest adventure. We’re expecting action, new faces, and a good bit of heart.

Now that we have said all of that … we really don’t foresee another trailer coming this calendar year. If Disney puts something more out, we tend to think it’s going to be coming in either January or February. They have to save something until closer to premiere date, mostly as a last swing for the fences and a way to get viewers even more excited than they already are.

