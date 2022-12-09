Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: When to expect it now

Now that we have an official Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime, it is SO much easier to discuss a trailer!

In particular, we are talking about this: When could we see it? We tend to think that the network has some sort of plan at this point, even if they are not making it publicly clear.

Before we go any further, here is a quick refresher on a few different things. The plan right now is for season 2 to be available come Friday, March 24 — that’s at least the case for those who watch the app. Typically networks release full trailers a month / a month and a half before the given show comes out, and that is very much what we are anticipating here.

Also, it is worth noting that filming for season 2 should be done in February, and that makes it all the more appropriate that this is when a trailer could come out! At the very least, this absolutely makes a lot of sense given that so much footage will be ready at that point.

Earlier this week, the network did release a short teaser for the new season, though it is does not exactly release a lot of footage as to what is coming up next. In the past timeline, we know the season 2 will focus on the team as they try to handle a brutal winter out in the wilderness and, eventually, they could be forced to rely more on their primal instincts. We also know that some of them may be bringing those practices back home, and that Lottie is still very much out there. Can you expect to see her in another trailer? We certainly feel that way right now.

